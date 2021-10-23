Demon Slayer Trolls Fans With Tanjiro and Rengoku Training Tease

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprisingly trolled fans about Tanjiro Kamado’s potential training with Kyojuro Rengoku with the newest episode of the anime! The second season of the series is now moving at full speed through the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and it has not only introduced fans to a much better understanding of how the Flame Hashira operates, but the newest episode of the season has introduced Tanjiro to Rengoku too. The two of them finally have a full conversation after the first season’s Nezuko incident, and it leads to a surprising result.

As Tanjiro tries to ask the Flame Hashira about his own fiery technique, the Hinokami Kagura, Rengoku surprisingly offers to take Tanjiro under his wing and train him as his protege. Tanjiro immediately turns this down, but with the short segment at the end of the episode teasing what’s coming next, the team behind the series are having a bit of fun with fans and trolling with the possibility that Tanjiro would be interested in Rengoku’s training. But unfortunately in the real world, they have to deal with the Mugen Train.

Wake up Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Rengoku! It's time for a mission! 😴#DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Episode 3 "Should Have Been" starts streaming tomorrow on @Crunchyroll and @Funimation! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/z5oSXblOhZ — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) October 23, 2021

The preview for Episode 3 of the series is fairly light on what we can actually expect to see in the next episode (which makes sense given that these next few episodes are re-exploring the Mugen Train arc first seen in the Mugen Train feature film), and like the premiere, instead sees a more comedic segment as Tanjiro explains that he’s actually a bit interested in training under the Flame Hashira if it means he’ll be overall stronger as a result. He also reveals the reason Rengoku doesn’t have any pupils in the first place (Rengoku’s too tough), but before he can ask Rengoku to train, he starts to fall asleep.

Tanjiro falling asleep at this crucial moment helps to emphasize the kind of danger he's in as Episode 2 comes to an end, but it's also a much bigger troll to those who might have seen how the Mugen Train arc ends overall. That bit of the trolling won't come full circle for a few more episodes, and will likely hit just as hard as it did then, but what do you think? Is this preview actually trolling fans about Tanjiro and Rengoku's proposed future together? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!