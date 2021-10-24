Demon Slayer Breaks Hearts With Saddest Tanjiro Scene Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really broke fans’ hearts all over again with the saddest Tanjiro Kamado yet in Season 2’s newest episode! The second season of the highly anticipated anime return is now running full steam ahead with Tanjiro, Rengoku, and the others now in the clutches of the Mugen Train. After boarding in the previous episode, it was soon revealed just how much danger they were all in as they all fell asleep as the episode came to an end. But the true danger from this trap comes from what happens to those who are sleeping.

It was revealed in the previous episode that Enmu’s dreams allow people to be with their loved ones (to the point where people were helping the demon trap the demon slayers), and for Tanjiro, that meant he had quite the emotional reunion with the family he had lost to the demons in the first episode. As the newest episode continued this emotional reunion, things got even more heartbreaking when Tanjiro realized this happy life was not only a dream he needed to quickly wake from, but a dream where he’d need to say goodbye to his family.

Episode 3 of the second season brings fans back to Tanjiro’s dream, and it’s like nothing ever happened to the Kamado family. Tanjiro himself is living a peaceful life on the mountain, but realizes something is off. Although he feels that this is the life he should have had without the demons taking it all away, he soon realizes it’s a dream when Nezuko bleeds as she tries to wake him up in the real world. Once Tanjiro realizes it’s a dream, he has to say goodbye to his family all over again.

Although this is only Tanjiro’s manifestation of his family, it’s still just as heart-wrenching of a goodbye. Not only did Tanjiro not get a proper goodbye the first time around, but now he has to stuff all of those feelings within himself and leave them behind. It’s even more of a gut punch when you consider that he doesn’t even get to say goodbye this time either as he decides it’s much more important to just make a clean break for it as his brother tearfully tries to get him back.

Tanjiro's been through quite a lot since the series began, but this definitely has to be the saddest scene we've seen with him yet.