Demon Slayer Season 4 Lands Netflix Release

Demon Slayer's fourth season didn't focus on Tanjiro and his young allies striking down demons, rather, it saw the swordsmen training with the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira. While the original manga storyline might have only been a scant few chapters, Ufotable added plenty of new material and moments to help make the fourth season have a lot to work with. The anime adaptation might be available to stream on Crunchyroll, but for those who have subscriptions to Netflix, it might come as good news that the Hashira Training Arc is arriving on the streaming service sooner than you might expect.

If you need a refresher on the Hashira Training Arc, Demon Slayer's fourth season consisted of four episodes. Following the brutal battles of the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro worked on healing his wounds and dove straight into training with the Pillars of the Demon Slayer Corps. While Inosuke and Zenitsu took a step back from the spotlight in season three, they returned in season four to join Tanjiro in his training. The trio ultimately gained new strength during their training, which will be put to good use in the upcoming Infinity Castle movies that will act as the final fight of the shonen series.

The Hashira Training Arc Arrives on Halloween

On October 31st, Demon Slayer's fourth season will arrive on Netflix as the streaming service continues to expand its anime roster. Demon Slayer is in good company when it comes to shonen anime on the streaming service, as the platform houses series like Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Dr. Stone, The Seven Deadly Sins, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and almost too many others to list. On top of arriving in the United States, Demon Slayer's fourth season will also arrive in Latin America and Canada.

The Infinity Castle Trilogy

Once the fourth season ended earlier this year, Demon Slayer wasted little time in confirming that a trilogy of movies was on the way. Thanks to the Demon Slayer Corps coming face-to-face with the demon lord Muzan, the Hashira, Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko have been dragged into the Infinity Castle's ever-changing environment. Ufotable has yet to confirm when we can expect the trilogy to begin but there are sure to be plenty of anime fans who rush to theaters to check out the fight against Muzan and his strongest lieutenants.

Demon Slayer has had quite the track record with its cinematic offerings. To this day, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train remains the biggest anime movie of all time, scoring hundreds of millions of dollars in profit during its run on the silver screen. Following this initial offering, the Demon Slayer Corps has returned to theaters thanks to compilation films including To The Swordsmith Village Arc and To The Hashira Training Arc. While these two films weren't able to hold a candle to Mugen Train, the upcoming trilogy might just be able to hit the same heights as Demon Slayer's first movie.

Demon Slayer's Finale

While the anime still has some major stories to adapt in the future, the manga ended several years ago. As of the writing of this article, Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn't shared any plans of creating a sequel story and/or spin-off tales that will bring fans back to the Demon Slayer Corps' universe. With so many Shonen Jump franchises ending recently, including My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, a Demon Slayer sequel would be quite welcome.

