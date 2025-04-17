Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Sets Streaming Date (& It’s Sooner Than You Think)

The rumbling is finally coming to Crunchyroll. With Attack on Titan: The Last Attack finishing its theatrical release in very strong fashion, those who didn’t want to venture into the outside world to see the end of Eren Yeager’s story on the big screen don’t have long to wait until The Last Attack releases on streaming. The movie began its theatrical run in the US on February 10th, and grossed a total of $2.5 million dollars. As well as the feature length story, The Last Attack also included a special post-credits scene, which will also be making its way onto Crunchyroll.

The Last Attack is a compilation film of the final special-length episodes of Attack on Titan‘s final season. Beginning with the Rumbling (the horde of colossal titans released by Eren) marching towards Marley, viewers witness the horrific destruction caused by the millions of titans, as well as Armin, Levi, Mikasa, and the rest of the Survey Corps’ mission to stop it.

The Last Attack Streams Much Sooner Than You Think

So, how long do we have to wait until The Last Attack streams on Crunchyroll? A month? A few weeks? A couple of days? It’s even less than that, because Attack on Titan: The Last Attack debuts on Crunchyroll today (April 17th). The film will be available to stream on the platform starting at 5:00 PM PT (8:00 PM ET).

The full 145-minute long movie will be released later today, along with the new post-credits scene. In the scene, Armin, Eren, and Mikasa, all wearing casual clothing, are shown in a movie theater having just watched the same film we have. The post-credit scene was first leaked online when The Last Attack released in Japanese theaters last November.

More Attack on Titan Movies Could Be Coming Soon

It would be safe to assume that The Last Attack marks the definitive end of Attack on Titan’s triumphant run. First airing in 2013, the series became an international phenomenon, dominating pop culture conversation until the show closed a decade later in 2023. However, the franchise recently received a gigantic update from The Last Attack‘s producer that came as a shock to everyone.

During the recent debut of Attack on Titan – The Official Concert – Beyond the Walls World Tour in Los Angeles, Tetsuya Kinoshita took to the stage thanking fans for coming, before teasing the future of the franchise. “The story of Attack on Titan has concluded, but we’d like to continue planning and holding many more events in the future, such as movies like The Last Attack,” Kinoshita said.

The potential for more Attack on Titan movies is further backed up by the franchise receiving a new web portal this month. The new site also teased that more mysterious projects could be in the works. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

