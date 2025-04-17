Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Star Promises More Kaiju For Season 2

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters swung open the doors for the MonsterVerse’s kaiju to conquer a new platform, Apple TV+. Becoming one of the biggest shows for the streaming service, not only is the series returning for a second season but a mysterious spin-off is in the works. In the first season, the MonsterVerse entry gave father and son duo, Kurt and Wyatt Russell, the chance to play the same character across the decades. In a new interview, the earlier iteration of Lee Shaw discussed the upcoming second season while hinting that there are more giant monsters to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with outlet Collider, Wyatt Russell hinted that not only are more kaiju arriving for Monarch season two, but that the second season would ‘level up’ the series, “Season 2 of Monarch was really interesting to be able to get to do because we had to expand on certain themes and stuff that we found in the first season to really work. I haven’t been briefed on what I can tease and what I can’t. I can say that the mystery deepens. There are more monsters that arrive that are really fun to explore in the story. We wanted to level it up, I guess you could say, and in the Monarch way, ratchet up the stakes of the relationships as well. I can tease that the relationships really get ratcheted up.”

How Will Wyatt Russell Return?

Apple TV+

The idea that Lee Shaw’s younger self will be returning is a head-scratcher if you watched Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ first season. The Apple TV+ series shifted from past to present, eventually ending the flashback sequences and seeing Wyatt fully transform into Kurt. In the previous season finale, Shaw found himself trapped within the Hollow Earth, giving his comrades the opportunity to return to Earth. Of course, the new Monarch found themselves arriving in a familiar, monster-filled locale as the first season-ending scene featured Skull Island and Kong himself making his Apple TV+ debut.

As for which kaiju will appear in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ season two, that’s anyone’s guess. In 2024, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with show creators Matt Fraction and Chris Black about which beasts they’d love to bring into the series if given the chance. For Black, he would love to bring in one of the scariest kaiju of all time, Hedorah, “Listen, Toho has a strong bench. I personally love Hoedorah the Smog Monster. Toho have been incredible collaborators and I think any of their creations would be available to us if we wanted to bring them into our world.”

For Matt Fraction, the comic writer turned television creator would love nothing more than to add the robotic monster fighter Jet Jaguar into the mix, “I would love to be able to introduce a MonsterVerse iteration of a Toho creature that hasn’t been in the films to the show. It’s a very deep bench and I think everyone has their own favorites. I love Jet Jaguar, he’s not quite a kaiju, but I love Jet Jaguar.”

Via Collider