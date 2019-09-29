Demon Slayer Team Thanks Fans Following Season One Finale

Demon Slayer made its big TV debut this year, and fans weren’t sure what to expect. While those who read the manga were all sorts of hyped for the show, plenty were on the fence about the series. Now, Demon Slayer stands as one of the definitive hits of 2019, and its season one finale led the show’s team to thank fans for their support.

This weekend, fans were greeted with a bittersweet release. Demon Slayer put out a new episode, but it marked the end of season one. The release was met with universal praise from fans, and the production company Ufotable reached out to audiences to thank them for their love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Giving a simple thanks to the audience, Ufotable sent out a reminder on Twitter about the season one finale. Of course, fans laughed at the thought of forgetting the big release. Demon Slayer has drawn in a consistent fanbase each week, and they were not about to let their loyalty slip with episode 26.

It was a good thing fans made sure to tune into the final episode. After season one wrapped, fans were waiting for a second to be announced. While no such news has gone live, Demon Slayer did confirm it would be releasing a film which will adapt the series’ Infinity Train arc. The film’s release date has yet to be determined, but fans are plenty eager to see one of the manga’s best stories come to life on the big screen.

How would you rate the first season of Demon Slayer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”