Demon Slayer Star Talks About That Big Infinity Castle Death

While anime fans knew that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle would be a success, many might not have realized just how big the Hashira’s latest film would be. With this movie being the first of the finale trilogy that will end the shonen series, the story held nothing back when it came to its biggest battles. In a recent interview, one of the biggest voice actors who was a part of the Japanese cast discussed their role in the film, the battle that they took part in, and how the role affected their life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you haven’t seen Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Hayami Saori, who plays the role of Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, had quite the part to play in the new movie. Facing down the Upper Moon Douma, the poison-using Hashira was seeking revenge for the death of her sister at the hands of Muzan’s lieutenant. Unfortunately, Shinobu was unable to take down Douma and lost her life in the process. Suffering a grim fate as the demonic brawler absorbed her corpse, Saori discussed her part in the film, “There were several scenes that really pierced my heart. Douma is the hated enemy who killed her sister. For Shinobu, he is a demon that she hates so much. When she finally reaches that demon, the scene depicts her fluctuating emotions and expressions.”

Shinobu Watches Infinity Castle

Ufotable

After seeing the movie itself, Shinobu’s voice actor was stunned by what she had witnessed thanks to Studio Ufotable, “I thought, ‘This is what it means to be overwhelmed by the visuals.’ The realism of the space and the powerful visuals make you feel as if you are immersed in the work, and the scenes unfold before your eyes from the first second. Seeing it on the big screen was even more overwhelming. The first chapter also depicts the battles of other characters, and all of them were so amazing that I was completely absorbed in the story.”

Hayami then talked about Shinobu post-mortem, wondering aloud just what kind of person her character is, “I’ve been asked that question a few times, and every time I find myself lost in thought, ‘Who is Kocho Shinobu really like…?’ The more I walk with her, the more it sinks in within me, wondering how much she’s carried, how much mental strength she’s poured into it, and how much she’s transformed her weaknesses into strength. I’m influenced in part by the way she lived her life, and as someone who has been tasked with expressing that way of life through music, I want to do my best. That’s all I feel right now.”

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has done what many believed would be impossible, earning more at the box office than comic book movies like Superman, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four: First Steps. With the anime film still having time left in theaters, it will be interesting to see how high the film can soar.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Anime Anime