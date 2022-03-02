Demon Slayer: Which Hashira Is the Most Powerful?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the biggest anime to debut in the last decade, and that barely covers how popular the series has become. The fantastical tale closed its second season this year with rave reviews, and it won’t be long before season three rears its head. After all, fans are eager to see more Upper Moons, and a few more Hashira are set to take the stage. So naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to question which of the Hashira stands above as the strongest.

Well, luckily for Demon Slayer fans, the manga did make it pretty clear where its Hashira stand. When it comes to overall power and strength, the cards have been dealt, and one of its Hashira is clearly a head above the rest. So, be warned! There are spoilers below for the Demon Slayer manga!

Of the manga’s Hashira, Shinobu Kocho has the least strength, but that doesn’t mean she is weak by any means. She may not have the same power as her allies, but Shinobu’s smarts make her a deadly foe. Her clever poisons are enough to overwhelm most any demon, and that doesn’t even account for her ability to strategize.

As for Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira is very powerful, and she hides her full strength behind a lean frame to make others underestimate her. Her sword is also highly technical and can be used in long-range situations, so she is forced to strategize carefully before going into battle. But when it comes to brawn, Tengen Uzui is a step ahead.

The former Sound Hashira is said to be one of the group’s weaker members, but that just goes to show how strong the entire organization is. He was able to kill an Upper Moon with help from his allies, and Tengen’s body was crafted for war given his shinobi upbringing. Still, there are others more powerful than him, and Kyojuro Rengoku is one of them.

The Flame Hashira may have been killed by one of the top Upper Moons, but he did so with fierce grace. His resolve and offensive skills make him a beast in battle. This is only outdone by Iguro Obanai who blends his raw power with stealthy ambushes. And beyond those two, Giyuu Tomioka shines with even greater brain and brawn than the Snake Hashira.

When it comes to the top three Hashira, their power is pretty much out of this world. Muichiro is the Mist Hashira, and despite him being just 14 years old, he has power that rivals just about anyone. In the manga, Muichiro was marked first as a gifted slayer and even shares a bloodline with Yoriichi Tsugikuni. And in terms of power, well – Muichiro was able to take on an Upper Moon on his own.

The Wind Hashira is definitely the second-strongest Hashira, and Sanemi holds the title thanks to his experience. Not only does he have the smarts to defeat demons, but he has an insane tolerance to pain and injury. This is why he was able to defeat one of the most powerful Upper Moons with help, but not even Sanemi can hold a candle to the Stone Hashira.

If you have read the manga, then you know Gyomei Himejima is recognized by the Upper Moon 1 as being one of the greatest slayers in history. Not only does the fighter beat out his Mark’s curse by living beyond age 25, but his physical strength and stamina are off the charts. Despite being blind, Gyomei has honed all of his existing senses to fight with lethal precision, and that is thanks to his quick reflexes. When it comes to power, few Hashira in history can hold a candle to Gyomei, and not even Muzan could deny his talent.

Do you have a favorite Hashira? Do you think Tanjiro could grow strong enough to outdo these slayers?