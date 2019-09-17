Demon Slayer’s Toonami Premiere Date Announced

The story of Tanjiro and his demonic possessed sister Nezuko is coming to North America proper with its upcoming premiere on the Cartoon Network programming block of Toonami. The long established “delivery system of new anime” has continued its multi-year trend of introducing new audiences to franchises that have already made their way to Japan, and Demon Slayer will be no different. Joining the ranks of recent popular releases such as Dr. Stone and Fire Force, Toonami has given the hard hitting, demon killing series a release date as to when it will arrive.

Aniplex USA has unveiled on their Official Twitter Account that Demon Slayer will be premiering on October 12th, 2019, in an attempt to add yet another wildly popular anime franchise to the ever expanding ranks of the programming block:

We are so happy to announce the premiere of the English Dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Toonami coming October 12, 2019! Thank you for supporting Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Are you looking forward to the premiere? pic.twitter.com/csnVp2k35G — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) September 13, 2019

Demon Slayer, since first premiering earlier this year, has managed to win over a number of fans with its original story and mind blowing animation that exquisitely covers the tale of Tanjiro. While the series has yet to wrap up its first season, it should prior to its Toonami premiere and hopefully, we’ll get word as to whether or not the popular anime series will be renewed for a second season. Considering just how many fans the franchise has added, we’d say it has a better chance than not.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”