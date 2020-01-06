Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Zenitsu Adorable Genderbent Spin

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted its first season and became one of the most popular anime series of 2019, but went down as one of the most successful releases of the decade overall with a huge boost in manga sales to go alongside its anime. One of the biggest reasons behind the series’ quick success were the various quirky characters that made their debut during its run. This undoubtedly includes the wacky Zenitsu Agatsuma, whose strange reasons for joining the Demon Slaying Corps in the first place made him a huge fan favorite.

Zenitsu has run into many adorable and wacky shenanigans over the course of the series’ run thus far, and this latest cosplay of the character from artist @tefyyxd (who you can find on Instagram here) has somehow found an even more adorable way to showcase Zenitsu’s cute side. Check it out below:

Zenitsu’s quickly become one of the key figures in the series, and seeing him showcase his skill in various moments are also why he’s taken seriously at all. He can be a bit of a troublemaker when it comes to his daily life, but his travels with Tanjiro and Inosuke have steadily made him more skilled and fearsome over time. If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu.

The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”