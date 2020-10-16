Demon Slayer Comes to Life in This Impressive Flipbook

✖

Demon Slayer has more than a few eccentric characters that have helped elevate the Shonen series to the rank of one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, and one fan has honored one of the most eccentric of them all with a flipbook focusing on the power of Zenitsu. With the lightning-wielding member of the Demon Slayer Corps unable to control his fear and his love of women that happen to come across his path, he has definitely become a fan-favorite character to those who have been following the series since its inception.

Zenitsu is an interesting character in that whenever he is conscious, he is deathly afraid of the demons that are rampaging their way across the countryside, unable to lift his sword and stop himself from shivering in terror. During his initial training in becoming a swordsman, he came to know one attack so well that he could do it in his sleep and has since eliminated a number of demons whenever he faints and unleashes the power that he mastered. During the latest adventure that has overtaken movie theaters in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, we witnessed Zenitsu's dream of spending the rest of his days with Nezuko, who he harbors a big crush on.

Twitter User Your Anime Guy shared this insanely impressive flipbook that re-animates the battle that Zenitsu had against the Spider Clan in which he was really able to let loose, while being unconscious of course:

With Mugen Train pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, making it easily one of the biggest movies released in 2020 internationally, it's definitely no surprise that a second season of the anime series is on its way. Releasing later this year, the second series will start off right where the film finished, setting Zenitsu, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Inosuke on a brand new mission to learn more about the flame powers that lie inherent inside of Tanjiro. Needless to say, Zenitsu will have plenty of opportunities to show off his stuff in the new adventures.

Demon Slayer's story came to a close in the pages of its manga, though a sequel or spin-off has yet to be announced, so fans of the Shonen franchise are left wondering if based on the popularity of the anime, the world of Tanjiro and his friends will return to Weekly Shonen Jump.

