Demon Slayer Season 2 Shares Fall 2021 Broadcast Details

\After waiting patiently on the sidelines, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans will be rewarded for their time soon enough. The anime's second season is just weeks from going live, and this release has been on the horizon for well over a year now. And thanks to an update, fans know more about how Demon Slayer season two will hit up broadcast television.

The information comes straight from Demon Slayer's official website. The page posted new information about its broadcast of season two, and it turns out things will run much as they did for season one. Demon Slayer will run two cours back to back with help from Fuji TV in Japan with new episodes going live late each Sunday.

According to Anime News Network, the first cour will come shortly as it is slated for this fall. The second will roll in easily once winter 2022 gets underway. This means Demon Slayer season two should run into March, so fans will have months of content to enjoy.

At this time, no specific premiere date has been given, but fans do believe Demon Slayer season two is destined to drop in October. And of course, the show will be simulcast to fans all over the world. Funimation will stream the show as expected this fall, so fans will be able to watch episodes launch shortly after they air in Japan.

If you have not yet seen Demon Slayer, you might as well catch up on the hottest anime in town. The series has broken untold records with both its manga and anime sales. Following the stunning success of its debut movie, Demon Slayer is hard to contain. The supernatural tale keeps expanding by the day as fans signal their support to Tanjiro. So if you want to watch season two with the fandom, you can find season one on Funimation and Crunchyroll right now!

