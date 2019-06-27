New Destiny Emote Lets Dragon Ball Z Fans Do the Fusion Dance

Destiny was once the new hot rage in gaming, but it’s since become a cautionary tale of just how fast a game can become *the trend*, only to burn out just as fast. Well, Destiny 2 has had similar trouble holding fan attention, but it a new update is certainly catching the eyes of Dragon Ball fans!

As you can see below, Destiny 2 has added a special new edition to the game’s signature emote dance moves: it’s a new dance that players partner up to perform, and it looks like a not-so-subtle ode to Dragon Ball Z‘s fusion dance!

Yes, there’s no mistaking it: that’s the Dragon Ball Z fusion dance right there! Destiny makers Bungie don’t necessarily get all the steps of the Fusion Dance right, but it’s a pretty good ode that anime fans will probably get a kick out of. Check out the full sequence in the video below:

If you’re not in the know, the Fusion Dance is one (of several) methods that the fighters of Dragon Ball Z used to merge themselves into ultra-powerful combinations, or “fusions.” The technique got a major spotlight in the series final story arc, the “Buu Saga”, as it became the primary plan of attack for the Z-Fighters of Earth, in their desperate stand against the demon Majin Buu. Goku and Vegeta’s sons Goten and Trunks were the first to master it and put it to use in battle against Buu, when they merged into the powerful (and arrogant) fighter, Gotenks. When Dragon Ball Z moved into movie features, Goku and Vegeta got their own Fusion Dance form, Gogeta, in the 1995 film Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. Gogeta was never considered to be a character in the “official” Dragon Ball canon, though – at least until this past year, when the Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly gave Gogeta his “official” debut, at the same time it also made the character of Broly official.

Of course, the Fusion Dance isn’t the only method of fusing Dragon Ball characters together: the Potara earrings have been the more frequented method in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super – but two fighters putting on earrings doesn’t make for a great Destiny dance.

Destiny 2 is out now for major consoles.