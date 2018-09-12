‘Detective Conan’ Special to Adapt Major Arc

Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan is one of the most popular and longest running manga series out there (drawing the “ire” of late night host Conan O’Brien), and soon fans will be able to experience it in a cool new way with a new anime special coming next year.

The new special will be two one-hour episodes that adapt chapters 1000 through 1005 of the manga, which encapsulates the Crimson School Trip arc of the original series.

The first episode is currently slated to air January 5 next year in Japan, and the second episode is scheduled to air on January 12. The Crimson School Trip case is a pretty important one for fans as it features the return of Shinichi Kudo in his adult years. The big draw of the series was how Shinichi (or “Jimmy” in the English translations) morphed into a younger version of himself and went into hiding, so seeing him hang out with his love interest Ran Mouri in a relaxed school setting was fun to see.

This is an important arc to animate, as well, as the current run of the manga is only about 20 chapters away from this arc at the moment. The series is currently on hiatus, however, with the series taking a brief seven week break for Aoyama to get some well needed rest.

Detective Conan (known as Case Closed in the United States) was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The story follows high schooler detective Jimmy Fudo who works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But inside of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization.

The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, and has been adapted into an anime series, films, OVAs, video games, and even had a crossover with another famous series, Lupin III. The anime was licensed as Case Closed in the United States due to copyright issues, and Funimation first launched the anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block with Westernized names but ended its run due to low ratings. The series is currently available on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.