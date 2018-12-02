New ‘Detective Conan’ Anime Special Shares New Teaser

Detective Conan will soon be dropping a special new anime project next January in Japan, and fans are especially excited considering it adapts the favorite Crimson School Trip arc.

Detective Conan: Crimson Trip Arc revealed a brief new promo for the special, but its brief time makes a huge impression.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Detective Conan: Crimson School Trip” new anime TV special CM. The 2 SP one-hour episodes will air January 5th and January 12th, 2019 //t.co/WjlA17Nhve pic.twitter.com/T6YU3OZH0P — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) December 1, 2018

The new special is separated into two one-hour episodes airing on January 5 and January 12. Adapting Chapters 1000 to 1005 of Gosho Aoyama’s original manga, the Crimson School Trip arc features the return of Shinichi Kudo’s adult form. The original draw of the series was how Shinichi (Jimmy in the English language release of the series) was morphed into a child and forced into hiding, so fans are especially excited to see him interact with his love interest Ran Mouri in a greater capacity.

The fact that this arc is getting an anime special rather than being adapted into a full series is most likely because the manga is not too far off from when this special takes place. Aoyama most recently took a hiatus from the series over health concerns, so there is not much material beyond where this special ends.

Detective Conan (known as Case Closed in the United States) was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The story follows high schooler detective Jimmy Fudo who works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But inside of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization.

The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, and has been adapted into an anime series, films, OVAs, video games, and even had a crossover with another famous series, Lupin III. The anime was licensed as Case Closed in the United States due to copyright issues, and Funimation first launched the anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block with Westernized names but ended its run due to low ratings. The series is currently available on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.