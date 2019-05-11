Here Are All the Live-Action Pokemon Cameos in Detective Pikachu

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and fans are seeing how their favorite Pokemon are making the jump to the big screen. But one of the biggest draws of the film is the new way many of these series favorites are getting realistic looking makeovers. The trailers and teasers have been pretty open about many of the cameo appearances, but not all have been revealed.

But what can fans look forward to when seeing the film? Many of these Pokemon cameos are blink and you’ll miss it, or seen walking in the background of this living and breathing world. So below you’ll find a list of all the live-action Pokemon cameos in the film.

Naturally, there are a few mild spoilers to describe exactly when these Pokemon appear. Outside of the specific Pokemon partners who make multiple appearances, the rest of the list is ordered in the relative order of appearance for each ‘mon. Read on to learn more about the cameos!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”

Pikachu

Pikachu is Harry Goodman’s partner Pokemon, and Tim meets him soon after finding out his father has died in an accident. Together, the two of them try and figure out what really happened to Tim’s father as they look into the source of a mysterious drug.

Psyduck

Psyduck is the partner Pokemon to Lucy Stevens (Kathryn Newton), a junior reporter who eventually gets wrapped up in the mystery and befriends Tim and Pikachu as they try and figure out the source of a mysterious drug.

Ditto

Ditto is the partner Pokemon of Howard Clifford. There’s a unique twist on its transform abilities that has never been seen in the Pokemon universe. So it’s reveal is a bit of a surprise.

Mewtwo

Mewtwo plays a pivotal role in the film. An experiment on it at the beginning of the film, and a resulting accident, spur the plot of the film in motion. It appears a few times throughout the film.

Mew

Mew does not appear in the film completely, but it does get a brief mention in a newspaper Tim briefly sees. It’s also the source of DNA for the Mewtwo experiments.

Pidgey, Pidgeotto, and Pidgeot

Pidgey and Pidgeotto are two of the first Pokemon cameos fan see in the film. In a shot establishing Tim’s hometown of Leaventown, they are seen flying briefly before. Pidgeot appears later in Ryme City, hidden in the skies of one of the city scenes.

Joltik

A small line of Joltik walk behind one another in a forest near Leaventown in the beginning of the film. They also briefly walk along a telephone wire near the Oak Apartments.

Doduo and Dodrio

Doduo and Dodrio are seen in a field in Leaventown around the same time as the Pidgeys and Joltik.

Bouffalant

There are a few in a fenced off field in Leaventown, and one quickly appears as a Ditto transformation in a battle toward the end of the film.

Cubone

Cubone is found crying alone in a field by Tim and his experienced Pokemon trainer friend, and is actually becomes Tim’s first attempt at catching a Pokemon. It appears as a Ditto transformation later in the film.

Lickitung

Lickitung appears next to Tim when he’s on a train from Leaventown to Ryme City. It’s as gross and hilarious as you would expect.

Charmander

Charmander initially appears in a Ryme City promotional video seen early in the film, but pops up on a few other occasions in crowd scenes.

Squirtle

Squirtle appears in the same Ryme City promotional video as Charmander, and also appears in crowds. There’s a brief little scene where Squirtle is helping a group of fire fighters too.

Growlithe, Arcanine, Golurk

Arcanine first appears in the Ryme City promotional video, and can be later seen in crowd shots. Growlithe only appears in the crowd shots, however. Golurk appears in from of the Ryme City police department.

Totodile

In the promotional Ryme City video, Howard Clifford (Bill Nighy) discusses his time with Pokemon and there’s a quick shot of Clifford in a remote area surrounded by friendly Totodile.

Sneasel

Sneasal appears in several crowd shots in Ryme City.

Pancham, Pangoro

Pancham and Pangoro notably appear in a small bamboo installation in the middle of a plaza. As Tim walks toward the police station, he walks by a few Pancham cuddling with their parent Pangoro.

Snorlax, Machamp

As seen in the trailers, Snorlax is asleep in the middle of a road and is blocking traffic in Ryme City. Machamp is directing traffic around it.

Snubbull

Snubbull is the partner Pokemon of Detective Hideo Yoshida (Ken Watanabe), a Ryme City police lieutenant and colleague of Tim’s father, Harry Goodman.

Audino

Audino is seen in a few crowd shots, and is the partner of a CNM reporter later in the film.

Greninja

Greninja is hidden in a few crowd shots, notably when Tim and Pikachu walk through an area with a bunch of food booths. But they serve as a chaotic entity later in the film when Tim and Pikachu investigate a mysterious laboratory.

Jigglypuff

As seen in the trailers, Jigglypuff is seen singing a very familiar song as Tim and Pikachu briefly talk in a diner late at night.

Rufflet, Braviary

Rufflet gets a blink and you’ll miss it in a crowd scene, but Braviary can be seen flying around a building in the middle of a fight at the end of the film.

Treecko

Treecko appears in a few scenes, but its most notable cameo is when Tim gets to the Oak apartments for the first time and one is sleeping on the glass of the landlord’s office.

Aipom

A group of Aipom hang out in the alleys of Ryme City, and notably around the area of Oak Apartments where Tim’s father lives.

Feraligatr

Feraligatr appears on a poster in Tim’s childhood bedroom.

Hypno

Hypno is one of the Pokemon featured on posters on Tim’s childhood bedroom wall.

Steelix

Steelix is also of the Pokemon featured on posters on Tim’s childhood bedroom wall.

Dragonite

Dragonite is another one of the Pokemon featured on posters on Tim’s childhood bedroom wall.

Rayquaza

Unfortunately Rayquaza’s cameo is not given a makeover, but fans can see its classic design as one of the posters on Tim’s wall.

Latios and Latias

Latios and Latias are also seen on posters on Tim’s bedroom wall.

Reshiram and Zekrom

Reshiran and Zekrom also appear on posters in Tim’s bedroom along the other Legendaries mentioned previously.

Lourdred

Loudred first appears in a crowd scene where Tim and Pikachu walk through a night market. A group of them are also used as the sound system in an underground battle ring. Loudred also makes another brief appearance in a battle with a Ditto.

Octillery

Octillery can be briefly seen behind Pikachu as it walks through its stand at a night market.

Emolga

Emolga can be briefly seen behind Pikachu as it walks through its stand at a night market.

Rattata

Rattata scamper throughout many scenes in the film, but can most prominently be seen in the night market scene.

Noctowl

Though it doesn’t appear fully, a Noctowl is used as part of the sign for a coffee shop/diner that Tim and Pikachu visit.

Purrloin

Purrlion and its look alike trainer are two of the patrons reacting to Tim and Pikachu when they enter the Noctowl diner.

Ludicolo

As seen in the trailers, Ludicolo serves Pikachu coffee at the Noctowl diner.

Slaking

Slaking appears sleeping next to a catering table in a news station during an important conversation between Tim and budding reporter Lucy.

Mr. Mime

As seen in the trailers, Mr. Mime is approached by Tim and Detective Pikachu during a memorable interrogation scene.

Gengar, Blastoise

Gengar is battling Blastoise in an underground ring known as the “Roundhouse Arena.” Loudred is here as well acting as a sound system for the DJ and announcer.

Togepi

Topepi is held by one of the patrons in the Roundhouse Arena and can be seen behind Sebastian (who runs the arena) when he and Tim exchange heated words.

Magikarp, Gyarados

As seen in trailer, Magikarp is unwittingly thrown into the fray in the Roundhouse Arena and Gyarados’ cameo comes shortly after. If fans remember Magikarp’s famous evolution scene in the anime, then this might seem familiar.

Charizard

Charizard is Sebastian’s partner Pokemon, and as seen in the trailers does battle against Pikachu.

Graveler

Graveler is one of the many Pokemon seen in the Roundhouse Arena when it all breaks loose following the events of the Pikachu and Charizard battle.

Eevee, Flareon, Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus

An Eevee sits on the desk of Howard Clifford (Bill Nighy)’s office before it’s evolved into Flareon with a Fire Stone.

Unfortunately like the other Legendary Pokemon, Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus only appear as art. They make up the three statues sitting behind Howard Clifford’s desk.

Spoink

Spoink doesn’t appear in the film completely, but instead is a bobblehead in Lucy’s car.

Torterra

Torterra, along with Greninja, is one of the Pokemon being experiment in the same laboratory Mewtwo once was.

Bulbasaur, Morelull

The final starter Pokemon of the original 151 appears toward the end of the film and helps Tim save Pikachu during a pivotal scene. With Bulbasaur acting as guide, Morelull appear and help light the way for Tim and Pikachu

Flabebe, Comfey

Flabebe and Comfey can be quickly seen shortly after Bulbasaur and Morelull guide Tim and Pikachu to a special location hidden away from the world.

Lugia

Like the other Legendaries in the film, Lugia does not make a full appearance but can be seen as a balloon in a big parade toward the film’s final scene.

Venusaur

Venusaur is one of the many Pokemon seen during the finale of the film.