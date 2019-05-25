Detective Pikachu Writer Confirms Anime Catchphrase Tie-In

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu showed audiences a whole new kind of Pokemon world, and while it seemed to be much different than what fans have known about the Pokemon franchise there were many references and allusions to both the video games and anime runs of the series. One of the biggest shout outs to the anime franchise is a callback to the famous catchphrase, “I Choose You!” and fans were wondering if the film actually intended to make this reference.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit have confirmed this was indeed intentional and spoke about why they wanted to include it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Dan Hernandez explained, “It definitely is playing off of [“Pikachu, I Choose You!”]. We wanted to set up this idea of: In this world, you have your Pokemon partner, where it is … we wanted it to be a mutual connection, where it’s not just about humans controlling these creatures, but it really is about an emotional connection between two living things.

In the scene in which the “I Choose You!” catchphrase is referenced, Tim’s trainer friend explains that when a trainer catches a Pokemon there has to be a mutual respect between the two. Like fans saw in the first episode of the original anime series, it’s just as important for the Pokemon to choose its trainer.

Hernandez and Samit wanted there to be an emotional through line for Pikachu and Tim later, so this ended up being a good way to establish the importance of Pokemon teamwork. And this theme carries through much of the film, especially the main setting of Ryme City, where Pokemon live their everyday lives alongside people in harmony.

You can catch more anime references for yourself as Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”