Detective Pikachu Anticipating An Electrifying Box Office With $57 Million Weekend

Detective Pikachu may not be making enough money this weekend to dethrone the king that is Avengers: Endgame, but that isn’t stopping it from making a tidy sum in its premiere. Predicted to have a $57 Million USD weekend, Pokemon has surely made a splash across the country that Hollywood will take notice of. Rhyme City and its inhabitants have landed.

Deadline reported the pocket monster’s first live action Hollywood outing for this weekend with the following:

“Great dating here by Warner Bros. for Legendary’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The studio waited for the crazy on Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame to calm down and is now squeezing out an estimated $57.4M opening in second to the superheroes’ now $61.7M third weekend.

That said, despite having an estimated lower third weekend, Endgame is still expected to cross $700M today with around $25.8M, tying Star Wars Force Awakens’ 16 day record and still become the third highest grossing domestic pic of all time, surpassing Black Panther with $722.1M.”

While Detective Pikachu wasn’t able to overtake Avengers: Endgame domestically, we’ve yet to see how the electric rodent pocket monster does worldwide. Though with Pikachu unable to take the throne, its looking like the film with the next best bet at overtaking Avengers will be the much anticipated John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. Though to be fair, Pikachu came the closest of any other movie to making more money than Endgame for a weekend. Around the bend, following next weekend, we’ll see the releases of both Disney’s live action retelling of Aladdin and James Gunn’s pseudo-Superman style horror story in the form of Brightburn. Aladdin is guaranteed to overtake Avengers: Endgame at that point thought the latter film is still up in the air. Regardless, this summer is certainly a good one for blockbusters if that’s what you’re looking for.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is in theaters now! The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

