Detective Pikachu Knocks Out Big Box Office Milestone

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu showed off a whole new side of the Pokemon universe, and the film was a huge success with fans of both the original video games and anime but newcomers to the world as well. Though the film was initially feared to be swallowed up by the Avengers: Endgame phenomenon which had just released in theaters prior, Detective Pikachu has managed to carve itself a nice chunk out of the box office.

In fact, the film recently crossed a major milestone for theatrical releases this year, as the latest week’s box office numbers have firmly placed Detective Pikachu as the 10th film to reach $100 million USD at the domestic box office in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to reports from Box Office Mojo, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has earned over an estimated $116 million USD in the West over the May 24-26 weekend. The number might be slightly different when the confirmed numbers are in after the Memorial Day holiday on May 27th, but this does not take away the fact that the film is now at least $10 million USD over the $100 million amount.

The film’s doing remarkably well in foreign markets as well as the latest totals mark the film as earning over $236 million USD. Couple that with the $116 million domestic total, and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has earned over $352.9 million USD around the world.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and with a box office performance like this one there’s a good chance it will be hanging around a lot longer as more and more fans get to see the film themselves. Legendary and Warner Bros. have already confirmed that a sequel was in the works, so this definitely isn’t the end of Pokemon’s domination of the box office.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.