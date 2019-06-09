You Can Dance With Pikachu At This Special Detective Pikachu Screening

Detective Pikachu is cooling off in theaters, but there are markets digging in deep to its Pokemon appeal. At long last, live-action Pokemon are here, and it seems a special screening of Detective Pikachu is making them realer than ever.

After all, a screening of the film went live in Japan not long ago that allowed fans to dance with Pikachu. And yes, you just read that right.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as TAHK0 shared the bizarre commercial for the Detective Pikachu special screening.

There’s a showing of detective pikachu in japan where you can dance with detective pikachu and now I need to go to japan pic.twitter.com/7UpB1uptz1 — TAHK0, but @ E3 ☕️ (@TAHK0) June 6, 2019

“There’s a showing of detective pikachu in japan where you can dance with detective pikachu and now I need to go to japan,” they posted.

As you can see above, the screenings commercial starts off simply enough. However, things take a turn with a Pikachu mascot comes onto the screen to dance with fans. The adorable mascot has on its own detective hat, and they are seen mimicking the dance moves Pikachu made famous in a viral video just before Detective Pikachu hit theaters.

According to the promo, this special screening was a one-time only event and went down on June 6. Now, fans can only hope Detective Pikachu will bring screenings like this to the United States and help push its domestic box office past the $150 million mark.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”