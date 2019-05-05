Ryan Reynolds Talks Detective Pikachu’s Favorite Coffee Order

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is gearing up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and it’s gotten a ton of attention from fans of the original franchise’s video games and anime releases. But what has gotten the most attention is just how cute its titular Detective Pikachu actually is. Plenty of moments from the trailers and TV spots have been shared for its cuteness, and one moment sees Pikachu drinking down a cup of coffee.

But what’s Detective Pikachu’s actual coffee order? Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star and voice of the titular ‘Mon Ryan Reynolds has a surprising answer for this: Black. Turns out Detective Pikachu is as hard boiled as they come.

ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Reynolds, and when asked about Pikachu’s go-to coffee orders Reynolds explained, “Oh, black as night.” When asked about whether or not Pikachu has a certain sweet spot in terms of just how much coffee Reynolds had some insight into this as well, “Pikachu seems like an 8-10 cup of day kind of guy. I know there’s a moment in the movie where he says it makes his tummy bad…”

With Pikachu drinking coffee and having a sparky personality, Reynolds talked about his influences on the character in the final film, “A whole bunch of us took passes at the script, I also took a pass on the script, so we all got to shape it the way we wanted. I got to make sure that the voice sort of worked the way I think it could for me.”

So while Reynolds definitely did his part, Pikachu’s personality was a big team effort and it sounds like it all came together just right as even Pikachu drinking coffee became a big point of note going into this film. Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

