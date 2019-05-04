Detective Pikachu Reveals Japanese Dub Cast

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu may not be premiering in the United States until a few days from now, but the film has opened in Japan and fans are starting to get their first experiences with it. But fans in Japan are experiencing a different film as it’s gotten a full voice cast for a Japanese dub. The cast list for the film has been revealed, and anime fans will undoubtedly recognize some of the names on the list.

With actors from Kamen Rider, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia in tow, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu‘s Japanese dub is in great hands. Read on for the full list as the Japanese dub cast for the film is as such:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryoma Takeuchi as Tim

Marie Iitoyo as Lucy

Hidetoshi Nishijima as Detective Pikachu

Hiroshi Naka as Howard

Shinichiro Miki as Roger

Megumi Hayashibara as Doctor Laurent

Inuko Inuyama as Grams

Kenta Miyake as Sebastian

Kaito Ishikawa as DJ

Yuki Kaji as Jack

Koichi Yamadera and Sayaka Kinoshita as Mewtwo

Rikako Aikawa as Psyduck

Mika Kanai as Jigglypuff

Wakana Kingyo as Ditto

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. You can read out spoiler-free review of the film here.

You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

via Crunchyroll

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!