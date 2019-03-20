‘Detective Pikachu’ Will Have “Treasure Trove” Of Easter Eggs

Detective Pikachu promises to take fans on a journey like none before this year. The live-action adaptation will be the first tackling Pokemon, and fans of the franchise will need to see the film a few times, it seems.

As you might have guessed, Detective Pikachu will be loaded with easter eggs, and it’s going to take a few turns for fans to pick most of them out.

Recently, a slew of new details went live about Detective Pikachu, and it was there fans learned more about the feature. IGN put out its own set report, and it was there the page confirmed suspicions for fans.

“As we’ve seen from the trailer, dozens more are referenced on posters, street signs, and such throughout the movie. Ryme City, the metropolis that acts as a main setting of the movie, is a treasure trove of Pokemon Easter eggs,” IGN wrote after having been walked through the film’s set.

“Even if your favorite [Pokemon] isn’t among those chosen for the movie, keep an eye out because you still might catch a nod to them somewhere in the background.”

According to the report, Detective Pikachu will have a sizable number of Pokemon. The count tallies up to 60, and fans have seen a number of them already. Everything from Snorlax to Machamp and more have been spotted in the film’s trailers, and Ryme City has spotlighted even more. The metropolis features shops and store fronts alluding to various Pokemon. So, it won’t be surprising if fans have to wait until Detective Pikachu hits home video for them to uncover all its hidden references.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”