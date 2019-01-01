‘Detective Pikachu’ Celebrates New Year’s With Mr. Mime Meme

It’s a new year, and things are already looking good for Pokemon. With its anime and gaming titles growing, the franchise is ready to explore new territory with Detective Pikachu in a few months. So, there was only one way the film would ring in 2019.

Obviously, the movie needed Mr. Mime and a whole lot of him.

Taking to Twitter, Detective Pikachu got fans buzzing when its page posted a very appropriate meme. The movie used Mr. Mime footage from its first trailer, and it perfectly sums up how most netizens feel about 2018 ending.

“New year, new Mime,” the meme’s caption writes, and Pokemon fans can’t bring themselves to be mad at the lame joke.

After all, the meme shows Mr. Mime looking rather solemn in one frame, and the GIF reveals the expression was brought about by 2018. However, Mr. Mime gets real animated when he reveals his 2019 expression, and the GIF is already a favorite with Pokemon lovers.

As Detective Pikachu nears its release day this year, the movie is upping its social media game again and again. Before Christmas came in, the film posted a series of snow angels left by the likes of Jigglypuff, Pikachu, and an unit of a Charizard. So, fans can only expect for more of these viral posts to pop up before the franchise’s first live-action film hits theaters this May.

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu can be found below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”