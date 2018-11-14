‘Detective Pikachu’ Fan Art Highlights Mr. Mime’s Weirdness

The recent trailer for the live-action/CG hybrid Detective Pikachu film got quite a huge response from fans as they come to grips with the hyper-realistic takes on the fan favorite monsters.

As fans closely inspect each inclusion, they’re noticing hilarious new details such as the fact that the realistic Mr. Mime’s shoulders have the same texture as kickballs.

HIS SHOULDERS ARE DODGEBALLS OK pic.twitter.com/FV1nD5HCKk — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) November 13, 2018

Artist Louie Zong (who has previously gone viral among Pokemon fans with recent art depicting a hilarious new look at the rock snake favorite Onix) shared the above clip to Twitter that perfectly encapsulates how odd Mr. Mime’s design in the film is. With a short video depicting someone using Mr. Mime’s shoulders as the kickballs they resemble, it hilariously highlights just how many weird little textures are going on in this new design.

Fans have been particularly split over the new Mr. Mime, but it’s not the only Pokemon fans are debating over. There’s a furry take on Jigglypuff that’s been the focus of conversation, and of course, fans are still wondering whether or not they love the idea of a fuzzy Pikachu. Though if Pikachu were voice by Danny Devito, it would be getting attention for a whole host of new reasons.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10, 2019. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”