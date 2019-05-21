Detective Pikachu Star Omar Chaparro Talks Charizard’s Potential Return

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu introduced fans to a whole new side of the Pokemon universe. Fans explored Ryme City, one of the many regions of the Pokemon world, and found a place where people live alongside the favorite mons’ without relegating them to the wilds. But while it seemed like there weren’t any battles to be had, a seedy underbelly was revealed as battles took place in an underground arena.

It’s here that Tim comes face to face with the mysterious Sebastian, who runs this underground battle ring. ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Omar Chaparro, who portrays Sebastian in the film, and got his opinion on what he’d like to see Sebastian and his fierce Charizard do next.

When asked if he would like to come back for a Detective Pikachu sequel, Chaparro would jump at the chance, “I really would love to do it, because Sebastian I think has a lot of things to offer.” There’s a lot of his character that left on the cutting room floor too that Chaparro would love to explore, “[Sebastian was] supposed to sing a song…he was a big pop star in Ryme City…and for the timing or whatever, we decided not to. I think it will be a very nice opportunity to sing a song for the sequel and to spend more time with my Charizard, which I love.”

Fans wouldn’t mind seeing Sebastian’s Charizard in action again either, and performing with a giant CG ‘mon certainly posed a fun challenge for Chaparro, “We had to work with a lot of puppet actors…It was pretty easy to mimic him [as] I prepared my character [by] imagining and playing around in my backyard.”

With a sequel already confirmed and a complete universe now in place, there could be more chances for Chaparro and Charizard to return yet. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”