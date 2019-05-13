Detective Pikachu Makes Allusions to Pokemon’s Different Regions

Pokemon has a massive canon backing it up, and the franchise’s lore only got more complex this month. At long last, live-action Pokemon became a reality when Detective Pikachu debuted, and its positive reviews have audiences going back for more. Of course, this means die-hard fans are scouring the film for easter eggs, but there is one question even casual viewers have…

So, does the film take place in the world which the anime and games crafted? Well, the answer is yes, and Detective Pikachu made sure to stress as much with its talk of regions.

For those who have seen Detective Pikachu, the film is fairly self-contained in story and setting. It does create a universe primed for expansion, but this film dials into Ryme City in particular. The never-before-seen location strays wildly from Pokemon‘s usual take, but Detective Pikachu stresses the world isn’t all the same.

In fact, the film confirms Ryme City is a region unto its own at the beginning. Detective Pikachu reveals Ryme City was created with the goal of coexistence in mind; The rest of the world and its regions have their own approach to Pokemon cohabitation. The film explains some places treat Pokemon in the way fans are used to seeing with trainers, but Ryme City operates differently.

This brief nod to other regions makes it clear Pokemon wants Detective Pikachu in its canon. Not only did two of the film’s writers confirm this during a chat with ComicBook.com, but the film’s talk of regions proves the Pokemon world comes together in Detective Pikachu. From Kanto to Johto and Kalos, these regions all factor into the universe teased on the big screen, and Ryme City is simply a piece of that puzzle.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

