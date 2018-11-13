‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Splits ‘Pokemon’ Fans Over Mr. Mime

Soon, the world will be treated to a sight unlike any other. It has taken years, but Pokemon is ready to enter the world of live-action. Detective Pikachu will debut next summer, and its first trailer dropped yesterday to rave reviews… but one Pokemon did stand out.

In a surprise twist, Mr. Mime is the pocket monster at the center of attention, and fans are not sure how to feel about it.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Detective Pikachu has a slew of Pokemon, but Mr. Mime gets a special spotlight. The reel features a scene where Pikachu interrogates a rather sassy Mr. Mime, and netizens were quick to hit up Twitter with their reactions.

In the slides below, you can see just a sample of the reactions Mr. Mime brought forth. The posts range between emotions with some exemplifying joy while others are straight-up scared. For the most part, audiences were surprised by how lifelike Mr. Mime was designed, and a great deal of focus has been put on the horn-like growths on his head.

Given Mr. Mime’s popularity in the anime and games, Pokemon had to meet high expectations with this pantomime. Now, fans are left to decide whether Detective Pikachu met them, and it seems the consensus is a mostly scared yes.

Want to know more about this live-action spectacle? The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

But Is That Even Possible?

Considering this first photo is the top result for Mr. Mime searches I think they’ve actually managed to make him less creepy pic.twitter.com/YmQC42ErRq — Chris Pereira (@TheSmokingManX) November 12, 2018

Game, Set, Murder

This was my only response to that Detective Pikachu trailer pic.twitter.com/2mSUrRWnTX — Griff (@griffindorrice) November 12, 2018

Why Must We?

Nothing But Respect For My Mr. Mime

hey HEY

mr. mime is trying his best, ok? — Ashley Oh (@itsashleyoh) November 12, 2018

That Eyebrow Though

ok now I’m confused by Pokemon biology. Like. Are Mr. Mimes all born with the clothes on?? The hand is rendered as if it’s cloth. Is the texture of Mr. Mime skin just clothlike???? Are there just several different textures happening??? Can Mr. Mimes grow long hair??? I CANT pic.twitter.com/msbyMzj7m9 — Arielle Jovellanos ✨ AnimeNYC F8 (@joviellety) November 13, 2018

Who Wouldn’t?

I would die for Mr. Mime pic.twitter.com/KVfucNXoY9 — Giorno Meowanna (@blackVEVOmoses) November 12, 2018

*Police Sirens Blaring*

Whoever gave Mr. Mime freckles and tiny little hairs on the top of his head is going to prison pic.twitter.com/7w2WYQjE7e — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) November 12, 2018

Innocent Until Proven Guilty!

He did it. Whatever crime Pikachu is investigating, it was 10000000000% Mr. Mime https://t.co/QjHlXXDlJq — Mitch, Don’t Kill That Drive (@GameofReindeers) November 12, 2018

Uh… Okay?

me waking up this morning: im ready for the week



me going to sleep tonight: fearfully checking the closet for realistic flesh mr mime — happy holilydays ? (@liliuhms) November 12, 2018

The Crossover Fans Need