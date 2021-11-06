Devil May Cry Anime Producer Confirms Which Characters Will Appear

One of Capcom’s biggest franchises is easily the story of Dante the devil hunter, which began on the Playstation 2 in 2001 and has continued over the decades to expand on the world of the supernatural, with Netflix set to give fans a new take on the world of Devil May Cry with its upcoming anime adaptation. Producer Adi Shankar recently spoke with IGN to confirm several things about the upcoming series, as well as the likes of Castlevania, PUBG, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix which he serves a key role on.

During the interview, Shankar confirmed that, of course, Dante would be in the driver’s seat for the upcoming series, while also confirming that Dante’s rival, and brother, Vergil would be appearing. On top of these powerful siblings, Lady was also confirmed by the producer to have a role in the first season, which is set to contain eight episodes. Lady first appeared in Devil May Cry 3, which was a prequel to the franchise that took us to the earlier days of Dante, leaving us to wonder what the story of the first season will be when it comes to the timeline of the spooky series.

Of course, there are plenty of characters that have not been announced as it stands, with the likes of Trish, Nero, Mondus, Nelo Angelo, and various others having yet to be confirmed. With Shankar stating in the same interview that he was looking to tell the story of Devil May Cry’s animated adaptation over the course of several seasons, it’s a safe bet that the series will be bringing more characters from the games into the fray.

This upcoming series wouldn’t be the first time that Devil May Cry was given a television series, as a twelve-episode series was released in 2007 which followed Dante on a new adventure that wasn’t seen in the game series. Produced by Madhouse Studio, the series was received to mixed reviews when it originally landed, though considering how beloved Castlevania has become by the same producer, Adi Shankar, fans are excited to see how this new take on Dante will hit Netflix.

What characters do you hope to see arrive in this animated adaptation?