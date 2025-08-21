Devil May Cry: Netflix Debuts First Season 2 Trailer

Dante made quite the splash on Netflix thanks to creator Adi Shankar, as the animated adaptation of the Capcom video game series, Devil May Cry, had plenty of material to work with. Becoming one of the biggest animated original series for the streaming service, the platform wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way. With Netflix attending this year’s Anime NYC, the platform focused on the likes of Splinter Cell, Blue Eye Samurai, Sakamoto Days, and Record of Ragnarok, but also shared the first season two trailer for Devil May Cry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with the story of Devil May Cry, it follows main character Dante as he runs a demon-hunting business to eradicate supernatural threats. Born of the demonic warrior known as Sparda, the white-haired gunslinger has plenty of abilities to help him in his task. Throughout the long-running gaming series, Dante has a “frenemy” in his brother Virgil, who is set to take on a major role in the upcoming second season. Ironically, the first footage of Devil May Cry’s second season didn’t arrive as a part of this trailer, but was stealthily released in an Evanescence music video for a tune that was a part of season one.

Dante vs. Vergil. Brother vs. brother. Devil May Cry: Season 2 premieres 2026, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/LFxs2TeJPn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 21, 2025

When Last We Left Dante

Devil May Cry’s first season finale saw Dante manage to take down the White Rabbit, the main antagonist of the animated adaptation, with a complicated backstory. Unfortunately, the son of Sparda barely had enough time to celebrate before being captured by DarkCom, the shady government agency willing to take down demons by any means necessary. Trapped in the demon world and placed under lock and key, Dante isn’t able to stop the United States from invading the parallel world and trampling down the innocent demonic citizens looking to live a peaceful life.

On the flip side, the previous season finale introduced viewers to Virgil, Dante’s brother, as he fights back against DarkCom to save the demons being trampled underfoot. While a main antagonist has yet to be confirmed, the first season featured the arrival of video game villain Arius in the demon world. Ironically enough, this digital antagonist first appeared in the second game of the series, Devil May Cry 2, though he would never return to the franchise.

Earlier this summer, Devil May Cry creator Adi Shankar hinted at what is to come in the upcoming second season, “My plan was always to build and expand Devil May Cry. Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Vergil is a big, very important character. It’s essentially a new show. I have goals. I want to body Arcane, surpass it in viewership… Arcane is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it’s great. With season 2 of Devil May Cry, I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that’s cool.”