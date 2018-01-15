Pewdiepie Has A Lot To Say About ‘Devilman Crybaby’

Pewdiepie is one of the biggest names in the YouTube community, and while he has spoken about anime before, one of his latest videos tackled one of the most divisive anime of the Winter 2018 season, Devilman Crybaby.

He’s taken on Netflix‘s take on Death Note before, so he was more inclined to jump into Devilman Crybaby. What did he think of the series? He was surprised to find out how good it was.

After talking about the series’ history, he talks about what he liked about the series from its art style and art direction (mentioning how much he also appreciated Yuasa’s previous work Kaiba), he appreciates the spin it puts on anime running, and praises the soundtrack.

He finishes the video by reflecting on why he liked the series, and anime in general. Though he does find the final episode of the series falling flat and to be a fatal flaw of the series. As well as mentioning how some of the elements of the manga felt more fleshed out than the series. But he is grateful the series has elements to the series he’ll remember for a while.

Now is the best time to be a fan of Devilman. Devilman Crybaby on Netflix is setting a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The seriesstars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.