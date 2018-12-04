‘Digimon’ Reveals 20th Anniversary Plush Collection

Digimon will soon be celebrating its huge 20th Anniversary, and this means fans will have the opportunity to nab all kinds of cool new merchandise based on their favorites from the franchise.

Such new merchandise includes a cuddly new line of adorable plush versions of the eight original Digimon partners along with a Terriermon from Digimon Tamers.

A bunch of Digimon Adventure plushes are coming out in March for the 20th Anniversary! Plus cushions & even plush tissue holders with an unexpected character choice! They haven’t left out Tamers fans either! More at WtW- //t.co/FPwWfyJM1R pic.twitter.com/BRrzkP76mb — With the Will (@WithTheWill) November 30, 2018

As spotted by Will the Will, these new Digimon plush toys will releases March 2019 in Japan, marking the franchise’s 20th Anniversary. The plush toys feature Agumon, Gabumon, Biyomon, Tentomon, Patamon, Gatmon, Gomamon, and Palmon in varying sizes ranging from 6-9 inches tall. Each will run interested fans 1,800 to 2,600 yen (roughly from $16-22 USD), and you can find out more at the following link here.

There will also be a line of squeezable cushions that include Patamon and Terriermon, and these are a bit larger ranging from 8 to 13 inches tall and running fans 4,800 yen (about $42 USD). New merchandise won’t be the only way Digimon is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, however.

Digimon announced earlier this year that there is a special film project in the works for the 20th Anniversary. Tentatively titled Theater Version Digimon Adventure, Toei Animation confirmed Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe are returning from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively.

The film has already garnered massive attention from fans due to its first art reveal featuring Matt and Tai aged up to their 20s. Something fans had been preparing for as the characters have been aging since Digimon Adventure Tri.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

