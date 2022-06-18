New Digimon Adventure 02 Movie to Reveal First Footage This Summer

Digimon Adventure 02 is getting ready for a massive return with a new feature film, and is setting up to reveal the first footage from this new movie later this Summer! The Digimon franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the series, and as a result, fans saw the eight original Chosen Children from the very first season of the series return for a full TV reboot anime and the Last Evolution Kizuna movie (which brought their story to an end). It was then announced that the Digimon Adventure 02 DigiDestined will be getting their proper due too with a new movie in the near future.

Toei Animation first announced that Digimon Adventure 02 would be getting a new movie of its own last Summer during DigiFes last year, but unfortunately there have been very few significant updates as to how this new movie is coming along. But that will soon change as DigiFes 2022 has been announced, and one of the major teases coming for the new event is the tease that fans will get to see the very first footage from this new movie along with a celebration for the second series in general.

DigiFes 2022 will be taking place on July 30th in Japan and will both be celebrating Digimon Adventure 02 (which will showcase some of the new movie) and Digimon Frontier, which is celebrating its own 20th Anniversary. This will be the first significant update for the new movie since its initial announcement. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, and it's been confirmed that the new Digimon Adventure 02 movie will take place two years after the events of that movie.

It's been teased that it will feature a new character touted as the very first human to meet a partner Digimon, but concrete details surrounding its official title, story, and potential release date are still very much a mystery. The footage from the original announcement hit online not long after the event in Japan last year, so cross your fingers that the same happens for this first footage as well.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Digimon Adventure 02 crew returning for a new movie? What are you hoping to see in the new movie overall?