Digimon Returns to SH Figuarts with Omegamon Figure

Digimon has returned with the latest anime reboot series that once again follows the adventures of the Digi-Destined with a brand new twist, and while it has yet to appear in the show proper, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time before we see the return of one of the most powerful digital monsters in Omegamon and SH Figuarts has a brand new figurine of the powerhouse on the way! The action figure is looking to be released next year, with the fusion of War Greymon and Metal Garurumon looking better than ever!

First appearing during one of the Digi-Destineds' darkest hours, Omegamon, sometimes referred to as Omnimon, was a fusion character that was a part of the order of the "Royal Knights", holding a power that is unlike most anything else that had been seen in the series up to that point. Unlike Goku and Vegeta creating a powerful fusion with the likes of Vegito or Gogeta, Omegamon doesn't need a dance or earrings in order to combine the powers of the strongest forms of Greymon and Garurumon. With the Digi-Destined holding this character as their trump card, we imagine there will be a number of digital monster fans jumping at the chance to pick up this figure from SH Figuarts in 2021!

Twitter User WithTheWill shared the first showing of the figure that looks to bring to life one of the most powerful Digimon to have ever existed, with the folks at SH Figuarts perfectly capturing the all powerful frame of the combination of Metal Garurumon and War Greymon:

Digimon returns to the SH Figuarts action figure line in 2021 with Omegamon, who has a fancy new color scheme! More at WtW- https://t.co/rILtfGhBEJ pic.twitter.com/4KBJy3Euhg — With the Will Digimon Forums, News, Podcast (@WithTheWill) August 25, 2020

As the current Digimon Adventure season puts a new spin on the adventures of the Digi-Destined, we've seen countless old favorites make their returns in this re-telling, so we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until we see Omegamon, albeit most likely with some brand new plot lines backing it up! Regardless of this digital monster's place in the anime, we imagine that it will continue having a role in the franchise for years to come.

