Digimon Adventure Needs to Bring Back One Major Element from the Original

Digimon Adventure's first anime series was rough around the edges in a lot of ways, and it's one of the main reasons why the new 20th Anniversary series has been such a hit as it gives the classic franchise a huge makeover. But with sanding down these rougher elements from the original to make for a more dynamic presentation overall, the new series is now missing one crucial inclusion from the original. If the reboot wants to continue to be great, it needs to bring back evolution sequences for all of the Digimon partners and not just Agumon and Gabumon.

The original series admittedly had a lot of animation issues that cut corners, and one of those ended up becoming one of the best features in the show. The evolution sequences seen in the original might seem like they were devised as a way to buy time, and whether or not they actually were, it ended up being one of the core tenets of the series going forward.

Taking time out of the action for evolution sequences had become par for the course with future releases, and it's one of the not only accepted, but welcome parts of the series for fans. It's like a shonen transformation scene that helps to cement how these Digimon change into digital champions to save the digital world. But as seen with films like Digimon Adventure tri., the new anime series has been eschewing these traditional evolution sequences in favor of showcasing the Digimon in action more.

While this indeed makes battles faster, flashier, and more efficient, it's also one of the after-effects of speeding up this new series as a whole. Because while older fans are used to these concepts and forms, newer fans are getting rushed introductions. These brief moments to pause and show the evolution sequences were a great way to keep tabs on all the Digimon partners (especially when you might have missed an episode). The weird thing is, however, is that evolutions are here.

As we have seen with Agumon and Gabumon, there are full evolution sequences available to some but not all the partners. This takes the wind out of the sails for the rest of the group (not to mention squares the focus solely on Matt and Tai for new fans), and many of these issues could be satiated with the return of breather evolution sequences. But what do you think? Do you like the new take on evolutions? Would you want to see the full transformations return in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

