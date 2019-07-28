New Digimon Film Reveals 02 Kids Role Details, Casting Information

Digimon is ready to move into a new era with its next film, and the anime has big plans for the comeback. The team behind Digimon is working on a new film following the original DigiDestined as adults but that is not all! According to a new announcement, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will revisit some familiar characters, and fans just learned more about the resurfaced 02 heroes at last.

Yes, that is right! The 02 kids will appear in this next Digimon movie, and fans have gotten new details on their roles as well as their casting details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An event in Japan called DigiFes revealed the new details over the weekend which With The Will has since made live to fans internationally. The event confirmed the 02 kids would appear in the next film, and the movie will feature all-new character designs for the children. You can check out the pictures below and read up on each one’s individual character description too!

When it comes to Daisuke Motomiya, the character is said to be in his first year of technical school. Studying to become a cook, Daisuke is doing training at a ramen shop while using digital gates to do research and sample food. Ken Ichijoji is a first-year student in university studying psychology, but he has not left his Digimon life behind as he hangs out with Wormmon on the regular.

As for Miyako Inoue, the heroine is a second-year student at a technical university and studying in Spain. Finally, Iori will round out the group as a second-year high schooler who dreams of becoming a lawyer. The boy is also pursuing kendo lessons and has grown a strong sense of justice as he’s grown older.

The film also confirmed who will play each of the 02 kids’ Digimon allies. V-Mon will be played by Junko Nada while Naozumi Takahashi oversees Wormmon. Kouichi Toochika will take care of Hawkmon while Megumi Urawa brings Armadimon to life.

So, will you be checking out this upcoming Digimon film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.