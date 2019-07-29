Digimon Developing Special New Anime Series

Digimon is one of those anime series fans cannot let go. After rising to fame back in the 1990s, a recent wave of nostalgia has brought Digimon back into the forefront of anime, and the franchise is ready to capitalize on the gain. A new anime is coming for Digimon soon, and it will not be like one ever seen before.

Recently, Japan saw the franchise come up in a big way when DigiFest went live. It was there the franchise’s team informed fans a series of shorts is being developed behind the scenes, but it will rely on fan-funding to come to life.

According to With The Will, this new series will be entirely pushed forward by crowdfunding. The project is currently going by the name Digimon Adventure 20th Anniversary Memorial Story Project. The series will be comprised of five shorts which run no more than five minutes each. Each short will feature a story which couldn’t be fit into Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, so fans can see more slice-of-life content with their favorite DigiDestined kids.

As for the crowdfunding, Digimon did break down how those funds will be used. With The Will reports the crowdfunding will be used for Blu-ray production. This money will ensure fans everywhere can watch the shorts instead of Digimon airing them at exclusive events which fans would pay to attend. The hope behind crowdfunding is to make these Digimon shorts accessible, so fans are looking forward to getting more details on the project as the anime’s next movie release nears.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.