Digimon Adventure Welcomes a New Monster Inspired by... Potatoes

✖

Digimon Adventure can do no wrong in the eyes of fans around the world. Even the franchise's more questionable moments can be explained away if you try hard enough... but some things can never be explained. For instance, Digimon has welcomed some very strange monsters to its catalog, and a brand-new one has joined the list.

If you did not know, Digimon Adventure is having a renaissance these days thanks to a big reboot. The original series has been re-adapted by Toei Animation for a new generation, so it makes sense for some brand-new monsters to show up. However, what doesn't make sense is the arrival of a potato-inspired monster who has no business being so cute.

SPOILERS FOR ADVENTURE:!!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

First images for Potamon, a new Digimon that will debut next week.#Digimon pic.twitter.com/ropzbF3Twp — Digimon Tweets + Bowser's Fury (@JP_Excelsior) February 28, 2021

In the preview for the next Digimon Adventure episode, fans were shown Potamon for the first time. As you can see above, the monster is all sorts of adorable. The monster's toddling body is covered in brown peel, but it has chubby cheeks to offset the rustic shade. As for their hair, the monster has styled some potato wedges into a cute cut, but don't go thinking this partner is an easy target. The promo shows Potamon spraying potato juice from his mouth, so yeah - that is pretty much disgusting.

This new monster is just one of many that Digimon Adventure has introduced, and it is cute enough. Sure, Potamon may have strange origins, but it is adorable enough to make you overlook them. The same cannot be said for other monsters in the franchise. Guys like Nanimon, Platinum Numemon, and Betsumon are downright unforgivable when it comes to design! And if you have no idea what these guys look like, well - don't say we did not warn you!

What do you make of this new Digimon? Do you like how this spudsy monster turned out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.