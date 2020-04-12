Digimon Adventure Reboot Surprises with Omnimon Return

Digimon Adventure‘s big reboot continued with the second episode of the series, and while the premiere was a nostalgic throwback to when Tai ventured into the Internet to face Diaboromon in Digimon: The Movie (and Digimon: Children’s War Game! in Japan) the second episode brings this full circle. After bringing in Matt and Garurumon into the new series as the threat from a deadly new Digimon spreads out of control, the threat gets even more intense as it evolves into the familiar villain, Argomon, who was last seen in the Digimon Savers film, Ultimate Power! Activate Burst Mode!!

Taking a cue from the movies, the second episode saw Greymon and Garurumon struggle against this Mega level Digimon. And surprisingly, the episode ended with the two of them Digivolving into the iconic mega fusion, Omnimon. Given its use in the franchise thus far as one of the leading weapons in the DigiDestined’s roster it makes sense, but it still took fans by surprise.

I’m not really sure how I feel about Omnimon being brought in so early. The feathers both Kari & TK got reminds me of when they got Wargreymon & Metalgarurumon using the light arrows in the original series, both power-ups caused by their sibling’s holy power.#Digimon #デジモン pic.twitter.com/ZWAENqn5Z2 — Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) April 12, 2020

The second episode is titled “WAR GAME,” and not only is it a reference to that first short film’s title, Children’s War Game, it plays out in pretty much the same way. As Argomon’s first form continues to attack, it targets a nuclear sub in the United States and begins a countdown for a missile aimed at Tokyo. Tai and Matt try to stop with Greymon and Garurumon, but it’s too late as Argomon continues to evolve and the missile launches.

This leads to a final effort resulting in Omnimon’s big comeback, but it’s a much different case than that first short film. Not only is this much sooner in Tai and Matt’s run as DigiDestined, but it also means the power scaling of the original anime has been flipped on its head with the two of them having access to their crests and Mega forms as of Episode 2. What do you think?

How do you feel seeing Omnimon so soon into the new Digimon Adventure anime? Are you excited to see what kind of other changes the new reboot anime will bring to the original? What are you hoping to see from Omnimon’s big comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!