Final ‘Digimon Adventure Tri’ Film Reveals New Teaser, Poster

“Digimon Adventure tri” promotional video featuring the 6th and final film ending theme “Butter-Fly ~tri.Version~” https://t.co/RhOuD4FwiF pic.twitter.com/xfnRKLueBq — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 16, 2018

It has been a long time coming, but the final piece of Digimon Adventure Tri. is about to surface. The six-film franchise is slated to unleash its last movie this year, and fans can get a new look at the feature thanks to a just-released trailer and poster.

As you can see above, a new trailer for Digimon Adventure Tri. has hit the web. The clip is a long one at over a minute, and it compiles both new and old footage from the series. The teaser also lets fans preview the sixth film’s ending theme “Butterfly – Tri. Version,” a remix of the original theme song that accompanied Digimon Adventure in 1999.

A key visual was also shared for the sixth film, and it features everyone’s favorite DigiDestined heroes. Taichi is seen front and center as his friends bookend him on each side. The muted gray poster sees each of the kids holding their Digimon Device, but that isn’t all. It would be impossible to overlook Omegamon as the imposing Digital Monster floats behind the DigiDestined gang.

A new anime key visual for “Digimon Adventure tri 6: Bokura no Mirai” has been made public. Coming May 5th https://t.co/IKIMUqOkfv pic.twitter.com/5KKxrlon4G — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 16, 2018

The sixth and final Digimon Adventure tri. film, Digimon Adventure tri. Our Future, premieres May 5 in Japan, and September 20 in the United States with an English dub, and the synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“The collapse of the world has begun. The rampaging Meicoomon, absorbing the dark evolved Tailmon, has changed into the form of Ordinemon who bears mighty power.

Exactly as calculated by Yggdrasil, it seems as if the real world is about to be engulfed by the Digital World. In the midst of impending doom, the Chosen Children turn their efforts before them. With Taichi’s absence, there is now nothing left but for Yamato to be his substitute, “In order to save the world, what must be done shall be!”

Gabumon encourages Yamato, Agumon still believing that Taichi will surely return. On the other side Homeostasis, in order to deal with Ordinemon who has already gotten out-of-hand, makes its move to execute the final plan to swallow up the real world. To hold back whatever destruction may come, the children and their partner digimon continue their frantic fight. “The light of all, inside Meicoomon…”

The voice of Tailmon carries to Hikari who drowns in despair. And so for the children, the time to make the final decision has arrived. They are the Chosen Children – but as to their own chosen future? Now, once more, the adventure evolves.”

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Are you sad to see the Digimon film series come to an end?