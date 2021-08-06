Digimon Adventure Reveals Next Mega Evolution Debut With New Promo

Digimon Adventure has revealed the next and final Mega Evolution debut coming for the DigiDestined line up with the promo for the next episode of the reboot anime series! The reboot series has reached its final arc and before the anime gets ready to explore a new generation of DigiDestined and their partners, Digimon Adventure is completing the Mega Evolution line up for the eight original DigiDestined partners. With the reboot series debut the previous seven as each of the kids has separated to explore the secrets behind their Crests, now it's Joe Kido and Gomamon's turn.

Digimon Adventure Episode 60 is titled "Vikemon Ventures the Glaciers" and as the title and preview for the episode suggest, we'll be seeing Joe and Gomamon pushed to their Mega Evolution limits as they debut Vikemon, a Digimon evolution that we never got to see in action during the original version of the TV series from over 20 years ago. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) sets the stage for how Joe and Gomamon will get to this point by bringing back the hot springs they have formed an attachment to over the course of the reboot thus far, "The hot springs where Joe and Gomamon stayed at have completely dried up due to an unexplained phenomenon. At the rate things stand, all of the Digimon that live at the hot springs will freeze. As leader, Joe decides to head for a legendary paradise that is said to be in the South."

The rest of the synopsis teases the episode as such, "Along the way, they join up with Mimi and Palmon, who they just happen to come across, and they continue their journey. However, they get attacked by a pirate crew led by Olegmon, and Joe gets taken prisoner. Can he escape from this big pinch, and safely lead everyone to the southern paradise!? Joe's true merit as a leader gets put to the test!"

The reboot series might be coming to an end but the franchise will be branching out with a new anime series, and a new movie taking on the Digimon Adventure 02 generation in the near future. But what do you think of Vikemon coming to the reboot? Are you excited to see how the reboot comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!