Funko’s First ‘Digimon’ Pops Surface Online

Digimon is no stranger to the merchandise game, and it looks like Funko is about to make it way easier to show your fandom pride. After all, the collectible company is preparing to put out its first Digimon figures, and fans just got their first-look at the Pops. UPDATE: The first wave of Digimon Funko Pops are available to pre-order now!

It’s up to you to decide whether the classic Funko aesthetic suits the Digital Monsters though…!

Over on Twitter, early images of Funko’s first Digimon collection went live. The pictures, which can be seen below, show a few familiar faces who have been clearly Funko-fied.

We have preview images of 3 of the 4 upcoming Digimon Funko Pops! More at WtW- https://t.co/xIgrkW6EMT pic.twitter.com/5YihxMHmA5 — With the Will (@WithTheWill) August 11, 2018

Naturally, Agumon is one of the first Digital Monsters to get a figure. The iconic character is a staple thanks to Agumon’s connection with Tai, and the monster looks like he’s ready to evolve here. With big green eyes, the orange creature looks plenty cartoonish, and his mold leaves little room for complaint.

As for the other Digimon figures, two DigiDestined are also highlighted. Both Matt and Tai are given Pops. Matt is seen holding his blue Digivice, and his blond hair looks like it was taken right from the anime. So far, no images of Tai have been released yet, but fans have hope for its mold given how Matt looks.

To round out the first line, Gabumon stands as its fourth figure. The lovable monster is all sorts of colorful, but its red eyes might give you a fright. But, if you are anything like Matt, then the ruby-red color won’t even phase you.

So far, there is no exact release date for these long-awaited Digimon Pops, but it is expect they will go live starting this month. For the usual Funko price point, this exclusive collection stands as an affordable way for long-time fans to start their Digimon collection, and there’s hope Funko will mold other Pops for favorites like Togemon down the line.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.