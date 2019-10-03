Digital Artist Imagines Digimon’s Weregarumon in Real Life

When it comes to Digimon, fans are never ready to give the series up. Time and time again, fans of the series have lifted up the DigiDestined through new anime series, films, and more. Most recently, a film trilogy brought the original Digimon crew back together as high schoolers to tackle a crisis, and they will return in another film before long. And thanks to one artist, fans have gotten a look at how Digimon might look in real life.

Taking to Instagram, an artist called George Evangelista shared some new artwork of theirs with anime fans. They decided to do a Digimon piece which imagines one of the series’ most terrifying creatures in all its live-action terror.

As you can see below, the artwork Evangelista did is of Weregarumon. The digital painting is blurred around the edges to signal the Digimon’s insane speed, and fans admit the lumbering creature looks downright horrifying in real life.

“Another Digimon piece that I just finished today. This time it’s Weregarurumon,” the artist captioned the photo, and fans were quick to praise his style. After all, the Digimon is a favorite amongst fans, and they wondered how Matt might react to this live-action form. After all, the DigiDestined kid had his own Garumon and would evolve the creature often in battle. However, none of its digivolutions are more intimidating than Weregarumon, and this stunning digital painting proves an actual live-action take on Digimon would be all sorts of frightening.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.