New Konosuba Episodes Are Now Streaming: How to Watch

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is finally back for new episodes, and you can actually watch them now. Konosuba is one of the biggest Isekai anime franchises running today with three seasons, a feature film, a spinoff anime series, and several OVA specials under its belt as of the time of this publication. OVA episodes have been releasing in between each of the TV anime seasons ever since the anime began, and it’s the same case here as new episodes have been released following the end of Season 3 last year. Now it’s time to check out its big comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! has returned for two new OVA specials for Season 3, and now you can find them exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. The two new specials are about the same length as a standard episode of the anime, and feature two new wacky adventures that fans couldn’t get to see during the TV anime’s run last year. And considering everything that has happened already, Konosuba still finds a way to top itself with fun new adventures after all this time.

Drive

What to Know for Konosuba’s New Episodes

Officially dubbed as Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World 3- BONUS STAGE in Japan, these new OVA episodes originally released overseas earlier this theaters this year. It’s a pretty quick turnaround for the new episodes overall too, so fans did not have to wait long to see these new episodes for themselves. You can now stream the new episodes on Crunchyroll if you’re in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Spain, Portugal, Dutch-, and Italian-speaking Europe), Oceania, Middle East, North Africa, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

As for what to expect from these new Konosuba OVA specials, the first of the new episodes is titled “Red Stream Explosion” and is teased as such, “The annual quieting a rampaging storm spirit rolls around, and this time Kazuma’s party takes the spotlight.” The second of the new episodes is titled “Watch Out for Imposters!” and is teased as such, “Kazuma encounters a suspiciously familiar adventuring party that seems to have a bone to pick with him…” Each of the episode is a wacky standalone type of story, and that’s when Konosuba is at its peak as Kazuma gets up to his usual shenanigans without fear of it going terribly wrong.

Drive / Kodansha

What’s Next for Konosuba?

This is far from all we will get to see from the Konosuba anime franchise, however. Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! has officially announced that a new sequel anime project is now in the works, but the anime has yet to confirm many details about what to expect since that initial announcement. Konosuba has been released in so many different formats that it’s hard to tell whether this next anime project is going to be a Season 4 of the TV series, or even a new feature film release. But the fact it’s continuing with more of the anime is still great news either way.

With no release date, window, staff or cast details revealed for the new Konosuba anime as of the time of this publication, it also means there is plenty of time to catch up with everything that has hit so far. If you wanted to find all three seasons of the TV anime series, the Megumin focused prequel spinoff series, Konosuba: An Explosion of this Wonderful World!, and its feature film release, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson, you can now check it all out with Crunchyroll.