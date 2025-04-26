Gachiakuta Highlights Zanka Ahead of the New Anime’s Premiere

Play video

Gachiakuta is one of the big new anime releases fans have been keeping an eye out for this year, and it’s continuing to countdown to the new series’ release with a cool new promo highlighting Zanka’s debut. Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta has been one of the action manga hits that fans have been asking to see get its own anime adaptation for several years now, and an anime is finally going to be making its debut as part of the new wave of releases hitting during the Summer 2025 schedule. As the anime draws closer, it’s been showing close looks at each of its characters.

After releases closer looks at Gachiakuta’s key characters like Rudo and Enjin in the past with new promo posters, the anime has shared a new poster featuring Zanka. Zanka is one of the core four characters that fans will get to see in the anime, and like the previous looks released before, this promo has given Zanka his own key color. Zanka’s being blue versus Rudo’s red and Enjin’s yellow, so it’s all start to paint a full picture of the anime to come. Check out the newest look at Gachiakuta’s anime debut below.

When Is Gachiakuta Coming Out?

Gachiakuta is currently scheduled to make its premiere sometime in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but it will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories alongside the new episodes’ release in Japan. Fumihiko Suganama will be directing the new Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music.

As for the voice cast, it has been confirmed the new series will be lead by Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo, Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka, and Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo. It’s likely that Riyo’s official character poster will be revealed next as we get closer to the new anime’s premiere this Summer. Original series creator Kei Urana had the following the say about the anime’s full reveal when it was announced, “I hope this anime stays in your soul! I’m looking forward to watching the Gachiakuta anime together with you all!”

What Is Gachiakuta?

Kodansha USA has licensed Gachiakuta’s original manga release for an English language release, and you can find the volumes on shelves now or with chapters digitally available through Kodansha’s K-Manga service if you wanted to get the jump on the series before it premieres. As for what the series is actually about, Crunchyroll begins to tease Gachiakuta as such, “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.”

The synopsis continues with, “Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”