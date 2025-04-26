Solo Leveling Jinwoo Star Confirms Elden Ring Easter Egg from Season 2

Solo Leveling wrapped up its highly anticipated Season 2 in March 2025. The season broke several streaming records and easily became one of the most popular anime series. We follow Jinwoo’s journey after he becomes a Necromancer and gains the mysterious title of a Shadow Monarch. The second season covered a lot more chapters compared to the first season, following Jinwoo from the Red Gate Arc to the highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc. Before the Jeju Island Arc begins, he gains the title of Korea’s tenth S-Rank Hunter and also saves his mother from Eternal Slumber by giving her the Elixir of Life. It took him several attempts at clearing the Demon Castle to acquire the ingredients for the Elixir of Life, and the results were miraculous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the third season of the anime is still awaiting an official confirmation, we may soon get an update from the studio. Not only that, but in a recent video on TikTok, Jinwoo’s English dub voice actor, Aleks Le, shares that Solo Leveling Season 3 won’t be out for a while. The first two seasons were released in two consecutive years, so it’s unexpected that fans will have to wait longer than usual. However, the upcoming season will finally start unraveling the truth of the world. Additionally, the actor also confirmed an intentional Elden Ring reference he snuck into the Season 2 finale.

Aleks Le comments on the dialogue used for 'Solo Leveling' Season 2 English Dub. He also provides info on the release date for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/sfyPIulBMh — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) April 24, 2025

Solo Leveling Season 2 Finale Dub Has an Elden Ring Reference

In the Season 2 finale, Jinwoo gets permission to clear a gate that appeared in the middle of the street. Usually, there’s at least a minimum requirement of ten Hunters to clear a gate, but since Jinwoo is powerful enough on his own and has his shadow soldiers, the Chairman of the Hunters Association, Gunghee Go, gave him a special privilege. The video plays the scene, and when an assistant from the Association tries to stop him, Jinwoo says, “Let me solo it.”

Le adds, “Yes, that is a reference to ‘Let me Solo her’ from Elden Ring. Last episode. Well, why not?” The reference is exclusive to dub only, and Aleks pitched referencing this famous action RPG. Elden Ring is the 2022 Game of the Year developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki with worldbuilding provided by George R. R. Martin, the role-playing game is famous for its innovative open-world design, challenging but rewarding gameplay, captivating story, and gorgeous visuals.

The player named “Let me Solo her” in the game is who Le is referencing, acting as something of an online hero who helps players trying to fight Malenia, Blade of Miquella, one of the hardest enemies to beat in Elden Ring. The avatar wore nothing but a pot on his head and a loincloth, wielded two katanas, and would solo Malenia with ease, meaning he’d take her down alone without needing any help. Le also included several personal touches that you won’t find in the subbed version, most of which he talks about in the clip.

He wraps up the video by thanking fans and confirming that Season 3 won’t be out for a while. Not only that, but Le promises to share new information about the upcoming season, but the video ends with Season 2’s ending song, the same song that followed after the cliffhangers of all episodes.

H/T: @SoloLevelAnime