Digimon to Open Special New Cafe in Japan

When it comes to the 20th anniversary of the original Digimon Adventure anime, it seems like the franchise is only still getting started. While we know there’s a new anniversary anime project in the works as well as what seems like multiple upcoming games, there’s a new addition to the roster of anniversary celebration: a special cafe collaboration.

The new Digi-Destined cafe is a collaboration between the franchise and Tower Records in Japan. According to Crunchyroll, menu items include the likes of Agumon’s Meat Stew, Gabumon’s Pointy Burger, Gatomon’s Holy Ring Bagel Sandwich, and more. You can check out more of the menu, including several photos of various goodies one can order, in the official announcement.

Also available at the collaboration cafe? Special sodas and a gift shop selling anniversary merchandise like a framed gold record and various charms and posters. The cafe is set to run July 13th through the 31st at the Tower Records Cafe’s Omotesando location, and reservations are seemingly already available online.

Bandai Namco recently revealed that it would be attending Anime Expo this year to present a panel with Toei Animation about the future of the franchise:

Come to a Digi-Monumental panel presented by @ToeiAnimation and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America at @AnimeExpo! Join us as we talk about the Digimon brand, watch new trailers, giveaway prizes, and more, on July 6th from 10:00AM – 11:00AM in room LP5 (404AB). pic.twitter.com/MAjxG77cOC — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 22, 2019

The most recent anime project from the franchise, Digimon Adventure Tri, is a series of six films that revisited the original anime’s world, offering fans a new look at the older Digi-Destined. It’s a little unclear at this moment exactly what shape the new anime project will take, and whether this will see the kids from Tri even older than they were before or simply revisiting other adventures.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus is on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise’s first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.