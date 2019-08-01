Digimon Cosplayer’s Angewoman Looks Absolutely Heavenly

One of the biggest differences between Digimon and Pokemon is the designs to be found with the pocket monsters versus the digital monsters themselves. Pokemon mostly look like creatures themselves, whereas Digimon can sometimes tend to take on a much more humanistic style. Such is the case for Angewomon, an ultimate form of Digimon that one cosplayer has brought to life in all her heavenly glory!

Twitter User Khainsaw Cosplay shared her breathtaking interpretation of the digital monster, bringing Angewomon to life to represent the Digimon franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Angewomon herself, as mentioned earlier, is the “ultimate” evolutionary level of the Digimon, Gatomon. One of the main Digimon in the anime adventure of Digimon Adventure, don’t ask us how a digital cat monster evolves into an angelic being but that’s just how the story goes! Angewomon first appeared in the episode, “Perfects Attack Together! Sparkling Angewomon!” to assist in the fight against the “Dark Masters”. The Dark Masters were four evil Ultimate level Digimon that gave the Digi-destined a run for their money when all was said and done.

Angewomon continues to appear in the metric ton of Digimon video games and franchise entries across numerous mediums. So high up the evolutionary ladder, the angel like digital monster wields a bow and arrow that fires out multiple “light arrows” to take down any opponent that stands in her way.

What do you think of this heavenly cosplay bringing this humanistic Digimon to life? What other digital monsters would you like to see brought to life through cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing the 20th Anniversary movie, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.