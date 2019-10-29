Digimon Clip Points Out Why The Series Never Gets Old

The Digimon franchise has been around for a little over two decades, with the long running digital monster series celebrating its anniversary with a number of updates that have Digi-fans more excited than ever. When looking back at the numerous series and video games that are associated with Digimon, it’s clear that the humor and action manages to transcend generations. One fan recently discovered an old clip from Digimon Adventure, showing the humor that is associated with one particular Digimon and how the hilarity of the franchise can still be highlighted today.

This Reddit User shared this old clip from Digimon Adventure, showing the small, cute digital monster of Terriermon being fed and treated as if it were a human baby, with the tiny green creature not knowing what to do in this situation where it is treated like an infant:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Digimon franchise has stuck around for twenty years, and is showing no signs of stopping any time soon, with an upcoming movie coming out soon as well as a series of video games. So popular is the anime franchise that even long lost associated series, such as Digimon: AppMon, have been brought back for a new generation of fans to experience.

What do you think of this timeless scene that shows off the humor of the Digimon franchise? What is the funniest scene that you can recall from our favorite digital monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and digital monsters!

The Digimon franchise is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, which also includes a new film project, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.