“There’s Always Room for Improvement”: TBATE Creator Shares His True Thoughts About the Controversial Anime

The Beginning After the End might be one of the most controversial anime of the year, not because of any graphic or morally questionable content, but purely because of how bad it was. Based on the web novel by TurtleMe, the isekai power fantasy was one of the most anticipated new releases of 2025. The debut episode mostly impressed viewers, but by the time the first fight scene came around in Episode 2, TBATE was instantly labeled as the biggest failure of the year. With Season 1 now finished and Season 2 officially in production, TurtleMe has come out of his shell to address the very divisive reaction to the anime.

The Beginning After the End’s anime was produced by several companies, with Fuji Television listed as the most senior, and Studio A-Cat in charge of animation. The story follows King Grey, who is killed and reborn in a new fantasy world as Arthur Leywin. Having retained his conscience from his past life, Arthur quickly grows in strength and seeks to correct the many mistakes from his past life. It was an intriguing story that wasn’t handled with the quality it deserved. Now, TurtleMe has revealed how much involvement they actually had with the anime.

TurtleMe Addresses The Beginning After the End’s Failed Anime

The writer recently spoke to The Seattle Times to discuss The Beginning After the End’s web novel and anime adaptation. During the conversation, TurtleMe touched upon the very critical reception to TBATE’s anime, which included a petition to get the anime canceled and remade.

The writer admitted that parts of Season 1 definitely could have been improved. However, they didn’t have much involvement with the anime, as they were too busy with the web novel and the comic adaptation. “While I feel there is always room for improvement, always things in hindsight I could have done better, in order to not stress myself out too much, the best way to think about it is I am focused on the novel and comic where I can do my part to make a good story,” TurtleMe said. “I have to trust my partners [in anime] to make the adaptations as good as they can.”

This isn’t the first time TurtleMe has publicly addressed TBATE‘s anime. In April of this year, the author directly addressed the petition, saying that the series doesn’t need a “do-over.” Instead, fans should “support it through difficult times and push it up so that it can become something that you can cherish.”

Can TBATE Season 2 Fix the Show’s Biggest Problem?

When an anime is labeled as bad, it’s usually for a bunch of different reasons. In the case of The Beginning After the End, there is one major factor that resulted in the show’s downfall: its fight scenes. TBATE is a power-fantasy action series, so the fights are part of the story’s essence. Fans were expecting something akin to Solo Leveling’s animation quality, given how popular the web novel is. Instead, they received something on par with a PowerPoint slideshow.

Season 2 of TBATE has officially been announced by Crunchyroll. Controversially, Studio A-Cat is returning to animate the second season. However, given TurtleMe’s comments, many are praying that Season 2 is given the animation quality it deserves.

H/T: The Seattle Times